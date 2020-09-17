Advertisement

Texas Education Agency creates more online learning opportunities for schools, students

The online math lessons and resources were created through a partnership between Texas Education Agency, Carnegie Learning and Great Minds and are also available for parents to use with their children at home.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KWTX) - New online lessons are available to school districts and families as part of Texas Home Learning 3.0.

The online math lessons and resources were created through a partnership between Texas Education Agency, Carnegie Learning and Great Minds and are also available for parents to use with their children at home.

Lessons come with videos and other materials to help students work through what they need to learn.

Jill Diniz, Great Minds chief academic officer for math, said it is important for students to have consistent learning, even as the environments where they are learning change.

Diniz said they have a “learn anywhere” plan for their lessons, with videos and options for teachers to have web meetings and phone calls with their students.

Diniz said the videos are an important part of the lessons, since students can access those at any time.

Even if students are learning remotely one day, and in person the next, Diniz said they’ll be able to pick up where the last lesson left off.

Diniz said the lessons will also be beneficial for parents who have children learning exclusively at home.

“In the spring and in the summer, I think parents have really been carrying that burden of trying to provide the core instruction,” Diniz said.

“Here you’re going to be able to provide your kids with a rich lesson.”

Diniz said it’s important for kids to understand math in order to be able to do well and to be able to stay where they need to be.

“There’s a special problem in mathematics where without the right tools and the curriculum, if students do get left behind, it’s very hard for them to catch up,” Diniz said.

Great Minds created the content for kindergarten through fifth grade, and Carnegie Learning created the lessons for sixth through twelfth grade.

The first round of lessons available through the Texas Home Learning 3.0 initiative, but other lessons will be rolled out soon.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

