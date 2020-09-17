‘The Lord’s dealing with him now,’ DA says of accused Texas killer found dead in cell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man accused of plotting murder-for-hire, capital murder and arson is dead.

Billy Glenn Ivy, Jr. was found dead in his Potter County jail cell alone Wednesday morning.

The cases and charges built against Ivy are complex and could date all the way back to 2014, when a tractor was set on fire that was believed to be owned by the intended murder-for-hire victim.

Ivy was facing charges for the shooting and death of a woman and her unborn child as well as the murder of another woman from back in 2016.

In March of 2017, Ivy was arrested in Quay County on a warrant for attempted capital murder.

According to Potter County Court documents, Ivy tried to have at least two people murdered in 2017.

In Randall County he has two counts of arson charged against him as well as two counts of conspiracy of capital murder.

“I can tell you that my first assistant and I were chomping at the bit to try those two death penalty cases we had on him,” said Randall Sims, 47th District Attorney.

Billy Glenn Ivy, Jr. was accused of plotting murder-for-hire multiple times.

Prosecutors say they intended to seek the death penalty on Ivy for two cases that took place in 2016.

One involved Ivy paying someone to commit murder.

The other case involved the shooting and death of a woman and her unborn child, an incident where Sims says the baby was the main target.

“We believe for sure the main target was to shoot the baby. To make sure the baby did not make it out of that event,” said Sims.

Sims says Ivy is one of the worst people he has ever had to deal with in Potter County.

“We all came out pretty lucky with as few of people that got hurt that did,” said Sims.

Sims adds even behind bars, Ivy continued to try and have people killed.

“Even while he was in prison, he was continuing to try and do these sort of things. While he was in the federal prison, while he was in Randall County and while he was in Potter County,” said Sims.

The 11 cases Ivy was involved in will not continue and will be dismissed.

“The Lord’s dealing with him now,” said Sims.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow and the Texas Rangers are investigating Ivy’s death.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.