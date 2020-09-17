Advertisement

Tracking a Cold Front for the Weekend & Tracking the Tropics (Storm in the Gulf)

By Camille Hoxworth
Sep. 17, 2020
Tonight we continue to see an isolated storm chance in Central Texas, especially along and east of I-35. Temperatures will steadily fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight, the clouds will start to clear and we will see more sunshine for Friday. Friday morning and afternoon will be warm and muggy. With the tropical moisture in the air and a cold front on approach, we might see a pop-up shower tomorrow but the chance is about 10% and most will stay dry.

We will start to see the changes Friday night into Saturday morning as drier air sinks our way with decreasing dew points and overall humidity. Gorgeous for the weekend! Cool mornings in the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon temperatures will range from the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be northerly around 10- 20 mph on Saturday so it will be a little breezy but the weekend will bring an abundance of sunshine.

Our eyes are once again on the Gulf of Mexico. Next week we could see some rain in Central Texas but it will all depend on what happens with a possible tropical system in the southern Gulf. Models track the system north tomorrow (Friday) but after that, they are all over the place as to where it goes. We will be closely monitoring this system for potential impacts to our forecast: could see cooler temperatures and higher rain chances. For now, we will stay conservative on what could happen so keep checking back as we get more guidance in over the next few days.

