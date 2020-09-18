2020 PUPPY PICKS: Libby, Week 4
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The puppies are 3-0 through the first three weeks of the high school football regular season.
Libby was more methodical with her choice, but she thinks the Bosqueville Bulldogs (0-2) will pick up their first win of the season over the Riesel Indians (2-1).
|WEEK
|PUPPY
|PREDICTION
|RESULT
|PUPPY RECORD
|1
|Jasmine
|Salado Eagles
|SALADO 45, Troy 24
|1-0
|2
|Rudy
|Mart Panthers
|MART 43, McGregor 33
|2-0
|3
|Marty
|Crawford Pirates
|Crawford 62, Axtell 0
|3-0
|4
|Libby
|Bosqueville Bulldogs
|TBD
|TBD
