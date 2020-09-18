2020 PUPPY PICKS: Libby, Week 4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The puppies are 3-0 through the first three weeks of the high school football regular season.

Libby was more methodical with her choice, but she thinks the Bosqueville Bulldogs (0-2) will pick up their first win of the season over the Riesel Indians (2-1).

WEEK PUPPY PREDICTION RESULT PUPPY RECORD 1 Jasmine Salado Eagles SALADO 45, Troy 24 1-0 2 Rudy Mart Panthers MART 43, McGregor 33 2-0 3 Marty Crawford Pirates Crawford 62, Axtell 0 3-0 4 Libby Bosqueville Bulldogs TBD TBD

