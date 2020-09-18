Advertisement

AP-NORC poll: Majority plan to vote before Election Day

A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3.

The poll finds that 39% of registered voters say they will vote by mail, well above the 21% who say they normally do so.

Fifty-three percent Biden supporters plan to vote by mail, while 57% of Mr. Trump’s backers say they’ll vote in person on Election Day.

