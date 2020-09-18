Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing Texas infant

The City of Wells Police Department provided this photo of the missing infant, but did not release the boy's name. Police are asking the public to keep an eye on a green Ford Ranger.(Wells Police)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in East Texas are looking for a missing five-week-old infant reportedly abducted in Wells.

Radio station KICKS 105 identified the boy as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon and reports the boy’s father has been located but the child’s whereabouts remain unknown.

That information has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

The Wells Police Department said it is working with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers to find the boy.

The police department is asking anyone who has spotted a green Ford Ranger to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

“An Amber Alert has been issued. As more information comes in the public will be updated,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Authorities provided no further information.

