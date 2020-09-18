Authorities looking for missing Texas infant

WELLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in East Texas are looking for a missing five-week-old infant reportedly abducted in Wells.

Radio station KICKS 105 identified the boy as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon and reports the boy’s father has been located but the child’s whereabouts remain unknown.

That information has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

The Wells Police Department said it is working with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers to find the boy.

The police department is asking anyone who has spotted a green Ford Ranger to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

“An Amber Alert has been issued. As more information comes in the public will be updated,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Authorities provided no further information.

