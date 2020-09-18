Advertisement

Back-to-back Central Texas Ironman races canceled

The Bicycle World Texas Ironman 70.3 Waco was ranked No. 1 in overall satisfaction in all of North America in the Ironman Athlete Choice Awards. (World Triathlon Competition photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A major event in October in Central Texas involving what would have been the first full and half Ironman races on the same weekend in the same venue in North America was canceled Friday.

The Ironman Texas triathlon was to have taken place on Oct. 17 followed by the Bicycle World Texas Ironman 70.3 just hours later on Oct. 18, but organizers announced Friday the races have been canceled after “further conversations with and direction from local Waco authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Waco landed the full Ironman Texas in April after organizers were forced to postpone the event scheduled in the Woodlands because of coronavirus fears.

The 2021 Ironman Texas will return to The Woodlands.

Athletes who registered for the races will receive emails with further information.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future,” organizers said.

