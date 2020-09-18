Advertisement

Baylor-Houston game canceled

Baylor’s home opener against Houston has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s home opener against Houston has been canceled after Baylor failed to meet Big 12 COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds, the university said in a press release early Friday afternoon.

Kickoff was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium at 25% capacity.

“The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision,” Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said.

“We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff.”

The game was scheduled after the team against which Baylor was originally scheduled to start the season, Louisiana Tech, bailed out after players tested positive for the virus.

Six Baylor athletes across all sports have tested positive for the virus, according to the most recent figures released Monday.

The match-up would have been the first between Baylor and Houston since 1995, the final year of the Southwest Conference.

“We’re heartbroken from this postponement,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said.

“While we’ve been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes. We are disappointed for our team, staff, and our fans, but look forward with great anticipation to renewing this rivalry in the future.”

Baylor is next scheduled to play Kansas on Sept. 26.

