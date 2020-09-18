Beautiful Weather This Weekend But We’re Keeping an Eye on a System in The Gulf

It’ll be a gorgeous day across Central Texas with sunny skies and lower humidity. Highs will make it into the mid 80s during the afternoon. Things looking good for Friday night football too with temperatures in the 70′s during the games. Then, as we head into Saturday morning we’re really going to feel fall-like weather as morning lows will be in the 50′s, same with Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low 80′s for the weekend with sunny skies and low humidity!

Heading into next week we could see impacts from a Tropical System building in the Gulf. It’s expected to become a Tropical Storm later on today, and could take a westward turn towards the Texas coastline to start next week. This will bring scattered rain and cooler highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.

