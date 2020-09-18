Charred remains found in burned vehicle near local highway

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Charred remains were discovered in a burned vehicle behind a business in the 2002 block of West U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.

At 1:43 PM, the Lampasas Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Copperas Cove Police Department advising of a vehicle fire in that area.

When officers arrived they discovered a four door Ford pickup truck completely burned and extinguished located in a lower gravel pit behind a cement business.

Upon further investigation there appeared to be charred remains in the drivers seat. No positive identification of the remains or the vehicle could be made at the scene.

According to a press release a semi-automatic pistol was found in the driver’s seat next the remains. Lampasas County Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman responded and ordered an autopsy to determine if they were human remains and to determine a DNA identification.

The vehicle was secured for further processing. The investigation will continue to determine a positive identification of the remains and of the registered owner of the vehicle.

