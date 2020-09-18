COVID-19 claims lives of 5 more McLennan County residents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Five more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday afternoon reported the deaths of two 81-year-old men, a 73-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman and a 102-year-old woman.

The county’s death toll now stands at 97.

The county reported 92 new cases of the virus Friday, raising the total to 7,428.

Forty four patients were hospitalized Friday, 10 on ventilators.

