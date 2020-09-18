Advertisement

COVID-19 claims lives of 5 more McLennan County residents

Five more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.
Five more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Five more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday afternoon reported the deaths of two 81-year-old men, a 73-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman and a 102-year-old woman.

The county’s death toll now stands at 97.

The county reported 92 new cases of the virus Friday, raising the total to 7,428.

Forty four patients were hospitalized Friday, 10 on ventilators.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

Health

Back-to-back Central Texas Ironman races canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Staff
A major event in October in Central Texas involving what would have been the first full and half Ironman races on the same weekend in the same venue in North America was canceled Friday.

Health

Baylor-Houston game canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
Baylor’s home opener against Houston has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: 4 hours ago
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: 5 hours ago
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 15 hours ago
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

Health

Central Texas restaurants, businesses may expand capacity effective Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Staff
Central Texas restaurants, businesses, manufacturing facilities, museums and libraries may begin to operate at 75% capacity Monday, but bars must remain closed under new guidelines Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

Health

’This could happen to anybody,” local superintendent says after Friday night game canceled

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Drake Lawson
Four Friday night high school football games involving area teams were canceled this week, and it’s something one local superintendent says could happen to anyone amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 case count rises to more than 19,000

Updated: 23 hours ago
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to more than 19,000 Thursday and the death toll in the region was approaching 270.