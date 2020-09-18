Advertisement

Current events: Electric fence deters Trump sign thieves

John Oliveria, a member of the New Bedford School Committee, surrounded his Trump 2020 campaign sign with an electric wire fence after he says six others were stolen from his yard.(Source: WJAR via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man tired of people stealing his Donald Trump campaign sign has come up with a shocking solution: an electrified fence.

John Oliveira is a 54-year-old disabled Navy veteran and a member of the New Bedford School Committee.

He put the fence up a few weeks ago.

He told Southcoasttoday.com he started displaying the Trump sign on his lawn in late May.

They started to disappear in July.

He told The Boston Globe six signs were taken in all. His latest sign has not been stolen since the fence went up.

He says he is simply defending his property and his free speech rights.

