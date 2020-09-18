Advertisement

Elton John plans extensive rarities collection

Elton John has released the first taste of an entire collection of rarities coming Nov. 13. John has released the song “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” a demo he made in 1969 and never released. (Evgenya Novozhenina/Sputnik via AP/file)
Elton John has released the first taste of an entire collection of rarities coming Nov. 13. John has released the song “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” a demo he made in 1969 and never released. (Evgenya Novozhenina/Sputnik via AP/file)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Elton John has released the first taste of an entire collection of rarities coming Nov. 13. John has released the song “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” a demo he made in 1969 and never released.

It will be part of an 8-CD collection called “Elton: Jewel Box,” that contains 148 songs, 60 of them unreleased.

One song is the first one he ever wrote, “Come Back Baby,” and another one is the first he ever wrote with lyricist Bernie Taupin, “Scarecrow.”

John says in a statement that in putting together the collection, he finds it hard to comprehend how prolific he and Taupin were in the early days.

Two of the discs will contain John’s favorite songs with Elton’s track-by-track commentary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Death of Central Texas teenager investigated as a murder

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old Central Texas boy who died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive is his home as a murder.

Health

COVID-19 claims lives of 5 more McLennan County residents

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Five more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.

News

Ex-Central Texas ex-deputies say leaders rewarded force with gift cards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two former employees of a Central Texas sheriff’s office say leaders rewarded officers with gift cards when they used force on the job.

Entertainment

Keith Urban introduces didgeridoo to country music

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Keith Urban was working on a song that had a four-second break that needed a little something.

Latest News

Our Town

Lorena: School doors locked temporarily while police search for stolen vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena school doors were locked temporarily Friday while police searched for a stolen vehicle.

Health

Back-to-back Central Texas Ironman races canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A major event in October in Central Texas involving what would have been the first full and half Ironman races on the same weekend in the same venue in North America was canceled Friday.

News

Man, 77, struck, killed while pushing bicycle along busy local highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A 77-year-old man died Friday after he was struck as he pushed a bicycle along a busy local highway.

News

Man shot in the head dies at local hospital; photos of suspect released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released surveillance images Friday of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.

News

Congressional delegation arrives at Fort Hood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Members of two U.S. congressional committees were at Fort Hood Friday as part of a continuing investigation into the deaths of more than two-dozen of the post’s soldiers so far this year.

State

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a Texas school district are investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.