Elton John plans extensive rarities collection

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Elton John has released the first taste of an entire collection of rarities coming Nov. 13. John has released the song “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” a demo he made in 1969 and never released.

It will be part of an 8-CD collection called “Elton: Jewel Box,” that contains 148 songs, 60 of them unreleased.

One song is the first one he ever wrote, “Come Back Baby,” and another one is the first he ever wrote with lyricist Bernie Taupin, “Scarecrow.”

John says in a statement that in putting together the collection, he finds it hard to comprehend how prolific he and Taupin were in the early days.

Two of the discs will contain John’s favorite songs with Elton’s track-by-track commentary.

