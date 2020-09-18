Advertisement

Ex-Central Texas ex-deputies say leaders rewarded force with gift cards

Two former employees of a Texas sheriff’s office say leaders rewarded officers with gift cards when they used force on the job. (File)
Two former employees of a Texas sheriff’s office say leaders rewarded officers with gift cards when they used force on the job. (File)(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Two former employees of a Texas sheriff’s office say leaders rewarded officers with gift cards when they used force on the job.

The Texas Rangers and the Williamson County prosecutor’s office are investigating the Williamson County sheriff’s office in suburban Austin.

A former deputy whose use of force is under investigation told investigators about the gift cards in a recorded interview obtained by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.

A second former deputy confirmed the account to the newspaper and TV station.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Death of Central Texas teenager investigated as a murder

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old Central Texas boy who died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive is his home as a murder.

Health

COVID-19 claims lives of 5 more McLennan County residents

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Five more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.

Our Town

Lorena: School doors locked temporarily while police search for stolen vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena school doors were locked temporarily Friday while police searched for a stolen vehicle.

Health

Back-to-back Central Texas Ironman races canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A major event in October in Central Texas involving what would have been the first full and half Ironman races on the same weekend in the same venue in North America was canceled Friday.

Latest News

News

Man, 77, struck, killed while pushing bicycle along busy local highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A 77-year-old man died Friday after he was struck as he pushed a bicycle along a busy local highway.

News

Man shot in the head dies at local hospital; photos of suspect released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released surveillance images Friday of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.

News

Congressional delegation arrives at Fort Hood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Members of two U.S. congressional committees were at Fort Hood Friday as part of a continuing investigation into the deaths of more than two-dozen of the post’s soldiers so far this year.

State

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a Texas school district are investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.

Our Town

Waco: Man who spent time in state hospital, jail arrested again

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A man who spent time in a state hospital after he was found incompetent following his arrest in 2014 and then was later released from jail was back behind bars again Thursday.

News

Charred remains found in burned vehicle behind local business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
An autopsy was ordered after a charred body was found in the driver's seat of a burned-out vehicle behind a local business.