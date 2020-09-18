Advertisement

Family, friends of Central Texas teen found near death in home devastated, awaiting answers

Jervontrae Robinson died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after he was found unresponsive in a Killeen home.
Jervontrae Robinson died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after he was found unresponsive in a Killeen home.(Courtesy photo)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The family and friends of 14-year-old Jervontrae Robinson who died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after he was found unresponsive in a home at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Willamette Lane in Killeen are devastated and awaiting answers, the teen’s former middle school coach said Thursday.

“He played basketball for us, football for us and ran track,” Kyle Mosley said.

“He was a great little spirit. He was rather short but he had the heart of a giant.”

Mosley coached Robinson at Lamar Middle School in Temple before the teenager transferred to the Killeen ISD.

News of Robinson’s death hit the teen’s former classmates hard, he said.

“We had testing the day that we found out the news and we had kids that couldn’t test. I mean they literally were that upset or they had stayed up all night crying,” Mosley said.

Police have released few details and have not revealed how the teenager died.

Mosley, who said Robinson’s family members asked him to speak on their behalf, is hoping police will provide the family with more information.

“I hope that KPD will give the family some answers and maybe that will trickle down to the rest of us.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 501-8800.

