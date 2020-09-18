Advertisement

Great Weather for Saturday but Tracking Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Drier air continues to sink into Central Texas and that has shut off the rain chances for now. Tonight will be dry, clear, and cooler with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s the farther southeast you go. We will enjoy a gorgeous start to the weekend and Saturday brings sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

We now have Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf and that means that we could see some rain chances in Central Texas again. Rain could be here as early as Sunday afternoon but what happens on Sunday and into next week is still in question depending on which way TS Beta tracks.

Since we have the system in the Gulf, we should see a few more clouds around on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. A few storms could be possible (mainly south and east) with the increase in tropical moisture. Monday through Wednesday’s forecast will be fine-tuned as we track the Tropics. Right now, next week does look a little cooler with rain chances around with highs in the 70s. Rain chances may go up, so check back over the weekend with the latest details!

