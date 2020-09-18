Keith Urban introduces didgeridoo to country music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Keith Urban was working on a song that had a four-second break that needed a little something.

Urban, being Australian, thought, “A didgeridoo!”

His engineer had never heard of a didgeridoo.

Urban says they went online for an example of someone playing a didgeridoo and found a player named Lewis Burns.

Urban says he went from wanting something like that to, “Actually, THAT. Can we use that?”

The didgeridoo sample appears on the song “Tumbleweed,” on Urban’s album, “Speed of Now Part 1.” It’s out today.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.