Lorena: School doors locked temporarily while police search for stolen vehicle
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena school doors were locked and students were kept indoors temporarily Friday while police searched for a stolen vehicle.
The theft was reported at around 11:45 a.m. Friday.
An officer spotted the vehicle at around 1:05 p.m. and took the driver, described only as a “juvenile female” into custody.
The girl was taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.