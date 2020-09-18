Lorena: School doors locked temporarily while police search for stolen vehicle

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena school doors were locked and students were kept indoors temporarily Friday while police searched for a stolen vehicle.

The theft was reported at around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

An officer spotted the vehicle at around 1:05 p.m. and took the driver, described only as a “juvenile female” into custody.

The girl was taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center.

