Man on bicycle struck on local interstate

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Traffic was backed up Friday morning in Killen after a man was struck while riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14.

At least two lanes of the highway were closed to traffic.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on the westbound highway just past the Rosewood exit.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.