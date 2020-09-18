Advertisement

Man on bicycle struck on local interstate

Traffic was backed up Friday morning in Killen after a man was struck while riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Traffic was backed up Friday morning in Killen after a man was struck while riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14.

At least two lanes of the highway were closed to traffic.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on the westbound highway just past the Rosewood exit.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

