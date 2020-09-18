Man shot in the head dies at local hospital; photos of suspect released

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released surveillance images Friday of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.

Officers found Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, of Killeen, with a gunshot wound to the head after responding at around 2:20 a.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.

He was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he died on Wednesday.

The man shown in the surveillance images owns or had access to a white Volvo S60, police said Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.-

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.