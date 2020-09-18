Advertisement

Man shot in the head dies at local hospital; photos of suspect released

Police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.
Police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released surveillance images Friday of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.

Officers found Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, of Killeen, with a gunshot wound to the head after responding at around 2:20 a.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.

He was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he died on Wednesday.

The man shown in the surveillance images owns or had access to a white Volvo S60, police said Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.-

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Congressional delegation arrives at Fort Hood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Members of two U.S. congressional committees were at Fort Hood Friday as part of a continuing investigation into the deaths of more than two-dozen of the post’s soldiers so far this year.

News

UPDATE: Man on bicycle struck, killed on local interstate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Traffic was backed up Friday morning after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed while riding on a local interstate.

State

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a Texas school district are investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.

Our Town

Waco: Man who spent time in state hospital, jail arrested again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A man who spent time in a state hospital after he was found incompetent following his arrest in 2014 and then was later released from jail was back behind bars again Thursday.

Latest News

News

Charred remains found in burned vehicle behind local business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
An autopsy was ordered after a charred body was found in the driver's seat of a burned-out vehicle behind a local business.

News

Family, friends of Central Texas teen found near death in home devastated, awaiting answers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The family and friends of a 14-year-old Central Texas boy who died at a local hospital are devastated and awaiting answers from police, the teen’s former middle school coach said Thursday.

News

Teenage driver of truck that struck local woman named in two-count indictment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager who police say was driving a pickup truck that struck a woman early in the morning on Aug. 30 in a local neighborhood as he tried to elude police has been named in a two-count indictment.

VOD Recording

Family, friends of Central Texas teen found near death in home devastated, awaiting answers

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

VOD Recording

Multiple area high school football games canceled

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Son of elderly Central Texas couple found shot to death charged with capital murder

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 50-year-old son of an elderly Central Texas couple found shot to death in their rural home was jailed Thursday evening charged with capital murder.