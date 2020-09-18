Mart coach’s wife imitates husband’s interviews

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Mart High School football team has won three-straight state championships. This season they are going for a fourth. They’re under the leadership of head coach Kevin Hoffman.

Hoffman’s wife, Jerry, has been by his side through this incredible journey.

Jerry and Kevin Hoffman have been married for 17 years. With the kind of success Mart has had, Kevin’s had his fair share of TV time, and Jerry’s seen plenty.

“My stepdaughter, she came in and said, ‘Hey, my dad’s gonna be on TV. Are you going to watch it?’ Kevin was in the other room and he goes, ‘Well, that’s pretty rude,’ and I said, 'Well, I don’t need to watch it because I can do the interview,” said Jerry Hoffman.

So she put some gear and did that interview. It was pretty spot on.

The accurate representation of coach Hoffman might also be because until she retired in 2018, Jerry was leading basketball programs.

“You know, I was into coaching as much as he is and it was such a satisfying career for me,” said Jerry Hoffman.

Now, from time to time, she’ll coach the current coach.

“Oh yeah, she’s constantly helping me," said Kevin Hoffman. "I’ll talk to her about something that happened with our team or other programs.

But she’s always there to cheer on the Mart Panthers.

“To see these kids be successful on the level that they are is unbelievable,” said Hoffman.

She’s hoping to see another title come back to Mart this year.

“There’s not a lot of coaches that can say that they’ve won four state championships. I would love it for him,” said Jerry Hoffman.

