Advertisement

Stars to play Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, right, look to chase down a loose puck during an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Dallas won, 3-2 in overtime.
Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, right, look to chase down a loose puck during an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Dallas won, 3-2 in overtime.(AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Anthony Cirelli’s overtime goal propelled the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final Thursday night.

Tampa Bay, which clinched all three of its series victories in overtime, advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time since 2004. The Lightning won the NHL’s biggest prize in 2004 over the Calgary Flames, and lost in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2016.

The Dallas Stars are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000. That year, they lost in six games to the New Jersey Devils after defeating the Buffalo Sabres for the Stanley Cup in six games in 1999.

Dallas defeated Tampa Bay twice in two meetings that both went to overtime during the regular season, winning 4-3 in December and 3-2 in January.

GAMEDATETIMETV
1Sat., Sept. 196:30 p.m. CSTNBC
2Mon., Sept. 217 p.m. CSTNBCSN
3Wed., Sept. 237 p.m. CSTNBCSN
4Fri., Sept. 257 p.m. CSTNBC
5*Sat., Sept. 267 p.m. CSTNBC
6*Mon., Sept. 287 p.m. CSTNBC
7*Wed., Sept. 307 p.m. CSTNBC

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mart coach’s wife imitates husband’s interviews

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Darby Brown
The Mart High School football team has won three-straight state championships. This season they are going for a fourth. They’re under the leadership of Coach Kevin Hoffman. Coach Hoffman’s wife Jerry, who has been by his side through this incredible journey.

Puppy Picks

2020 PUPPY PICKS: Libby, Week 4

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The puppies are 3-0 through the first three weeks of the high school football regular season.

VOD Recording

Multiple area high school football games canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Sports

Valdez, Tucker lead Astros to 2-1 win over Rangers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Framber Valdez tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

Latest News

Health

’This could happen to anybody,” local superintendent says after Friday night game canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Four Friday night high school football games involving area teams were canceled this week, and it’s something one local superintendent says could happen to anyone amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

More high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Cameron Yoe Yoemen and Rosebud-Lott Cougars are the latest teams to have games scheduled for Friday canceled due to COVID-19.

National

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

Sports

Gibson throws 4-hitter as Rangers edge Astros 1-0

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Gibson threw a four-hitter and Joey Gallo hit a ground-rule RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Texas Rangers over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Sports

Former Texas HS football coach made lasting impressions on family, friends and players

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT

Sports

Former Texas HS football coach made lasting impressions on family, friends and players

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
In his 83 years of life, James Moffatt’s trek to become an unforgettable human being included football, gold medals, and mountain climbing.