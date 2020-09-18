Stars to play Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Anthony Cirelli’s overtime goal propelled the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final Thursday night.

Tampa Bay, which clinched all three of its series victories in overtime, advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time since 2004. The Lightning won the NHL’s biggest prize in 2004 over the Calgary Flames, and lost in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2016.

The Dallas Stars are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000. That year, they lost in six games to the New Jersey Devils after defeating the Buffalo Sabres for the Stanley Cup in six games in 1999.

Dallas defeated Tampa Bay twice in two meetings that both went to overtime during the regular season, winning 4-3 in December and 3-2 in January.

GAME DATE TIME TV 1 Sat., Sept. 19 6:30 p.m. CST NBC 2 Mon., Sept. 21 7 p.m. CST NBCSN 3 Wed., Sept. 23 7 p.m. CST NBCSN 4 Fri., Sept. 25 7 p.m. CST NBC 5* Sat., Sept. 26 7 p.m. CST NBC 6* Mon., Sept. 28 7 p.m. CST NBC 7* Wed., Sept. 30 7 p.m. CST NBC

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.