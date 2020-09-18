Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

WASHINGTON (KWTX) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, the Supreme Court said in a statement Friday evening.

She was 87.

Ginsburg died at home, surrounded by family, CNN reported.

She had been battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said.

“We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg was born on March 15, 1933 in New York City.

She was nominated by President Bill Clinton and had served on the high court since August 1993.

Her death could give President Donald Trump an opportunity to solidify a conservative majority on the court.

NPR reported that shortly before she died Ginsburg dictated a letter to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, in which she said “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“Supreme Court Justice, women’s rights advocate, trailblazer, and icon, Justice Ginsburg fiercely loved our country, our Constitution, and our pursuit of a more perfect union,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Vice Chair Dr. Carla Brailey said in a statement.

"Throughout her tenure on the bench, Justice Ginsburg made us believe that a more equitable future was possible.

Official U.S. Supreme Court biography

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice,was born in Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954, and has a daughter, Jane, and a son, James. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edmund L. Palmieri, Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, from 1959–1961. From 1961–1963, she was a research associate and then associate director of the Columbia Law School Project on International Procedure. She was a Professor of Law at Rutgers University School of Law from 1963–1972, and Columbia Law School from 1972–1980, and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Stanford, California from 1977–1978. In 1971, she was instrumental in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974–1980. She was appointed a Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. President Clinton nominated her as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and she took her seat August 10, 1993.

