Advertisement

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha, Wis.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha, Wis.(Kyle Rittenhouse (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas school district is investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The writing assignment also listed Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the protesters Rittenhouse is accused of killing; along with Mahatma Gandhi, César Chávez, Malcolm X and George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Congressional delegation arrives at Fort Hood

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Members of two U.S. congressional committees were at Fort Hood Friday as part of a continuing investigation into the deaths of more than two-dozen of the post’s soldiers so far this year.

News

UPDATE: Man on bicycle struck, killed on local interstate

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Traffic was backed up Friday morning after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed while riding on a local interstate.

Our Town

Waco: Man who spent time in state hospital, jail arrested again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A man who spent time in a state hospital after he was found incompetent following his arrest in 2014 and then was later released from jail was back behind bars again Thursday.

News

Charred remains found in burned vehicle behind local business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
An autopsy was ordered after a charred body was found in the driver's seat of a burned-out vehicle behind a local business.

Latest News

News

Family, friends of Central Texas teen found near death in home devastated, awaiting answers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The family and friends of a 14-year-old Central Texas boy who died at a local hospital are devastated and awaiting answers from police, the teen’s former middle school coach said Thursday.

News

Teenage driver of truck that struck local woman named in two-count indictment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager who police say was driving a pickup truck that struck a woman early in the morning on Aug. 30 in a local neighborhood as he tried to elude police has been named in a two-count indictment.

VOD Recording

Family, friends of Central Texas teen found near death in home devastated, awaiting answers

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

VOD Recording

Multiple area high school football games canceled

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Son of elderly Central Texas couple found shot to death charged with capital murder

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 50-year-old son of an elderly Central Texas couple found shot to death in their rural home was jailed Thursday evening charged with capital murder.

Health

Central Texas restaurants, businesses may expand capacity effective Monday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas restaurants, businesses, manufacturing facilities, museums and libraries may begin to operate at 75% capacity Monday, but bars must remain closed under new guidelines Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.