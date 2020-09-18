Teenage driver of truck that struck local woman named in two-count indictment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Oscar Valentin Lopez, 18, who police say was driving a pickup truck that struck a woman early in the morning on Aug. 30 in a North Waco neighborhood as he tried to elude police, was named in an indictment charging aggravated assault and evading arrest.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents arrested Lopez earlier this month as he tried to cross the border from Mexico at the Laredo checkpoint, but he was released on $40,000 bond before local authorities could pick him up and return him to McLennan County.

Ashley Bass spent three days in intensive care after the pickup struck her as she walked along Arroyo Road on the way to a friend’s house.

Police say Lopez sped off after an officer activated his patrol unit’s siren and tried to pull the teenager’s pickup over early in the morning on Aug. 30 on Wooded Acres Drive.

The officer “initiated a pursuit” near the intersection of Wooded Acres and Bosque Boulevard, police said earlier.

The driver headed north on Wooded Acres to Bishop Drive, turned right onto Bishop and then left onto Arroyo road where Bass was struck.

Police say Lopez fled into a nearby wooded area, but a passenger remained at the scene “and for the most part was cooperative with officer,” police said.

Authorities are reviewing the pursuit.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.