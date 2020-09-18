Advertisement

'This could happen to anybody," local superintendent says after Friday night game canceled

Four Friday night high school football games involving area teams were canceled this week, and it’s something one local superintendent says could happen to anyone amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.(KCRG)
By Drake Lawson
Sep. 17, 2020
(KWTX) - The highly-anticipated matchup between the Lampasas Badgers and host China Spring Cougars Friday night was canceled by China Spring because of COVID-19 concerns, but such cancellations are just part of the new normal, Lampasas' superintendent says.

“This could happen to anybody,” Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe said Thursday.

“This situation is completely outside of the school’s control,” he said.

“I have spoken with other superintendents and athletic directors going through quarantines and they have the same practices we do.”

Because the team is healthy, Lampasas searched for a new opponent to play Friday, but didn’t find one.

“We have searched for a new team to play from Henderson to Oklahoma but it just hasn’t worked out,” said Rascoe.

“It’s just so unfortunate,” he said.

Joseph Hopkins, whose son is one of several China Spring players quarantined after a positive test, is also disappointed.

“My son is currently in what they call a quarantine,” he said.

“It’s because somebody said he was around somebody else who had it even though my son says something different.”

Hopkins is hopeful his son will continue to play later this season.

“The motto this year is ‘leave a legacy’ and I don’t want the legacy for them to be what might have been,” he said.

Cameron’s game Friday against Lexington, Rosebud-Lott’s game against Johnson City and Bruceville-Eddy’s game against Leon in Jewett were also canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

