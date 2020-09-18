Advertisement

US stocks fall as market decline extends for third week

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, as another zig-zag week for markets ends with a third-straight weekly loss for the S&P 500.
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, as another zig-zag week for markets ends with a third-straight weekly loss for the S&P 500.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, as another zig-zag week for markets ends with a third-straight weekly loss for the S&P 500.

Apple, Amazon and Alphabet weighed particularly heavy on the market decline.

Stocks have swirled this week despite the Federal Reserve saying it expects to keep short-term interest rates at record lows.

Futures and options on stocks and indexes expired in an event known as “quadruple witching,” which can drive swings in prices.

