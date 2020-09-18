Valdez, Tucker lead Astros to 2-1 win over Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) - Framber Valdez tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

Tucker gave the Astros a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer to right in the second inning. Valdez allowed one run on four hits.

After a single by Anderson Tejeda in the second, Valdez retired 14 of the next 15 batters before a double by Sherten Apostel with one out in the seventh ended the left-hander’s night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.