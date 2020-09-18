Advertisement

Valdez, Tucker lead Astros to 2-1 win over Rangers

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Tucker's home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Tucker's home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Framber Valdez tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

Tucker gave the Astros a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer to right in the second inning. Valdez allowed one run on four hits.

After a single by Anderson Tejeda in the second, Valdez retired 14 of the next 15 batters before a double by Sherten Apostel with one out in the seventh ended the left-hander’s night.

