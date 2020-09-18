Advertisement

Waco: Man who spent time in state hospital, jail arrested again

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man found incompetent to stand trial in 2014 after was accused of threatening a local family has been arrested for violating a protective order following his release from a state hospital and later from jail for time served.

Tanner Futrell, 42, has been charged with violating court orders.

Futrell is accused of emailing the family that had a protective order against him through 2030.

After the order was violated on Sept. 5, the family called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task Unit and U.S. marshals arrested Futrell at his apartment Tuesday in Fort Worth Tuesday nd brought him back to Waco.

Futrell remains in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bond.

Investigators say Futrell was arrested in Nov. 2014 and charged with burglary of a habitation with commit to intent assault, and later seven additional charges were filed, as well.

After being found incompetent, he was sent to Rusk State Hospital in March 2017 but returned to the McLennan County Jail in August 2019 after being found competent, investigators said.

Four months later, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office pleaded him to time served on the burglary of a habitation charge and Futrell was released in December 2019, investigators said.

About nine months after he was released from jail, investigators say Futrell violated a 16-year protective order by contacting the family.

