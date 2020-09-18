Wall Street slumps as Big Tech once again leads decliners

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are closing lower Thursday as Wall Street continues to swirl after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

The selling was widespread, with eight of 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 lower and the heaviest losses in the sectors that include Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

Analysts said the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress will provide more financial relief may account for the weakness.

