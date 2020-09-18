Advertisement

Wall Street slumps as Big Tech once again leads decliners

U.S. stocks are closing lower Thursday as Wall Street continues to swirl after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy.
U.S. stocks are closing lower Thursday as Wall Street continues to swirl after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are closing lower Thursday as Wall Street continues to swirl after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

The selling was widespread, with eight of 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 lower and the heaviest losses in the sectors that include Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

Analysts said the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress will provide more financial relief may account for the weakness.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart raising hourly wages for 165-thousand employees in October

Updated: 5 hours ago
Walmart on Thursday announced it will raise hourly wages for 165,000 employees in October.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.

National

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By CNN
If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

Latest News

Business

US stocks close lower after Fed rate decision

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stock indexes are closing lower on Wall Street after a getting a brief boost Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged at nearly zero.

Business

Federal Reserve adjusts inflation target, rate unchanged

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Reserve adjusted its inflation target to seek price increases above 2% annually, a move that will likely keep interest rates low for years to come.

National

Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Fed’s benchmark interest rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users, and businesses.

National Politics

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Alana Austin
Communities across the country should get a cash infusion from the federal government to support various infrastructure projects.

National

Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5% next year, the organization said.

News

Chick-fil-A testing new pimento cheese-topped sandwich

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich in parts of North and South Carolina.