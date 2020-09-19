Advertisement

Bartlett: Special breakfast given to veterans

A group of Central Texas veterans got a sweet treat Saturday morning as the American Legion Post 183 held a free community breakfast.
A group of Central Texas veterans got a sweet treat Saturday morning as the American Legion Post 183 held a free community breakfast.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Sep. 19, 2020
BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Central Texas veterans got a sweet treat Saturday morning as the American Legion Post 183 held a free community breakfast.

A number of veterans shared their thoughts on the congressional investigation happening on Fort hood, the climate and culture on post.

Some veterans admit the chain of command should have done more to address the issue, but say crime and death have always been a common issue with large military installations and should be expected.

“How can you shut Fort Hood down?” said Walter Saverse.

“It’s the largest military installation in the world. You’re gonna have problems in the culture wherever you go. I’m from Boston and they’ve found dead people under a bridge all the time. It happens.”

Saverse says he’s proud to see both the Army and Congress take action to improve the situation.

The organization also accepted donations to held provide scholarships and grants to Bartlett students.

