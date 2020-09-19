Fall-Like Weather Continues Before Rain From Beta Arrives

It’ll be a nice evening across Central Texas with temperatures in the 70′s. Haze will be seen across the area due to the wildfires out west, but our air quality won’t be a concern going through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures dip to the upper 60′s to low 70′s late evening with clear skies going through the night. The clear skies and light winds will bring us morning lows in the upper 50′s to start your Sunday. Highs will hit the low 80′s again during the afternoon, before rain chances arrive late at night.

These rain chances arrive from Beta, which is going to push westward towards the Texas coastline as we head into the work week. She does have a chance of becoming a Category 1 Hurricane as she nears the coastline, but at the least will be a strong Tropical Storm. Landfall is expected late Monday night near Corpus Christi, and we’ll be seeing scattered rain most of the day Monday. Beta will keep giving us scattered rain through Tuesday, with the rain dying down on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.