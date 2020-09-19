Advertisement

Governor Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the new guidelines Thursday.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the new guidelines Thursday.
By STAFF
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An order from Governor Greg Abbott has been issue Saturday for all Texas flags to be lowered to half mask to “honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

“My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

