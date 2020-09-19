Advertisement

‘I loved her to pieces,’ retired Justice Souter says of RBG

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks to law students at Ohio State University to reflect on her years with the U.S. Supreme Court Friday, April 10, 2009 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)(Kiichiro Sato | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The remaining eight Supreme Court justices and two former colleagues are speaking out about their colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87.

Some, like Clarence Thomas, and Stephen Breyer, served with her for the entirety of or nearly all of her 27 years and wrote emotional statements about her death.

The justices all spoke of her undying devotion to the law and her grace as a colleague. “I will dearly miss my friend,” Thomas wrote.

Justice Neil Gorsuch had fond memories of “all the opera she tried so valiantly to teach me” and her “sweet tooth at lunch.” Retired Justice David Souter says, “I loved her to pieces.”

