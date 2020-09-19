Advertisement

Iran vows to go after Americans who killed top general

In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and anti Israel slogans during a protest against U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, seen in the photographs, at Magam 37 kilometers (23 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.
In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and anti Israel slogans during a protest against U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, seen in the photographs, at Magam 37 kilometers (23 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Saturday to go after everyone who had a role in a top general’s January killing during a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

The guard’s website quoted Gen. Hossein Salami as saying, “Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real.”

U.S. President Donald Trump warned this week that Washington would harshly respond to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, tweeting that “if they hit us in any way, any form, written instructions already done we’re going to hit them 1000 times harder.”

The president’s warning came in response to a report that Iran was plotting to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing at Baghdad’s airport at the beginning of the year.

“We took out the world’s number one terrorist and the mass murderer of American troops and many, many troops and many people all over the world,” said Trump. “Qasem Soleimani is dead. He’s dead. Bad guy. Bad guy. Very bad guy.”

Salami rejected the report of an Iranian plot to assassinate Ambassador Lana Marks, but made clear that Iran intends to avenge the general’s death.

"Do you think we hit a female ambassador in return to our martyred brother?' the general said. “We will hit those who had direct and indirect roles. You should know that everybody who had role in the event will be hit, and this is a serious message. We do prove everything in practice.”

In January, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq in response to the fatal drone strike.

Trump has stepped up economic pressure on Iran with sanctions since he pulled the United States out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Tehran has continued to expand its stockpile of enriched uranium and pressured other nations to offset the harm of U.S. sanctions, while insisting it does not want to develop a nuclear weapon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police say two people were killed in a shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say two people were killed in a shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning.

National

Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

National

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

National

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles southern California

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.

Latest News

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

National Politics

McConnell vows quick vote on next justice; Biden says wait

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial.

News

'Something in the water’: Congressional delegation slams Fort Hood culture

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Members of two U.S. congressional committees were at Fort Hood Friday as part of a continuing investigation into the deaths of more than two-dozen of the post’s soldiers so far this year.

News

Bars still can't reopen in Texas

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six