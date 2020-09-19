Advertisement

National Recovery Month spotlights increase in substance abuse relapse

Many people with addiction issues are struggling to stay sober amid the COVID19 pandemic.
By Justin Earley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - September is National Recovery Month, and the COVID19 pandemic has made staying sober much more difficult for people with substance abuse issues.

Whether someone is dealing with an addiction to illegal drugs, prescription pills, or alcohol, one of the best tools in their fight is to lean on other people.

But when you’re in isolation you can’t go to a traditional meeting.

Still, addiction counselors are trying to find ways to help.

Addiction counselors with Promises Behavioral Health, say considering the stress of the pandemic and the lack of human contact, they’re seeing more addicts in recovery begin to relapse.

In fact, many substance abuse issues may go hand in hand with mental health issues, exacerbated by the pandemic conditions.

So those meetings are a valuable tool in helping people stay accountable, and providing them with support and resources.

Now treatment centers like Promises, which has locations across Texas, are providing virtual support: online meetings to help people who are struggling.

The center runs a program called The Right Step.

And there are other resources to provide support too.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMHSA at 1-800-662-435

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

