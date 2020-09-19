Advertisement

Waco: Bar owners upset over governor’s decision to keep bars closed

Local bar owners aren’t happy with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to keep bars closed while allowing restaurants and other businesses to operate at 75% capacity.
Local bar owners aren’t happy with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to keep bars closed while allowing restaurants and other businesses to operate at 75% capacity.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local bar owners aren’t happy with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to keep bars closed while allowing restaurants and other businesses to operate at 75% capacity.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Brian Brown, the owner of three bar establishments in Waco.

“Everything else is open but us,” he said.

Abbott announced on May 18 that restaurants could expand to 50% of capacity and bars could reopen at 25% capacity on May 22 under the second phase of the plan and on June 3 announced restaurants could expand to 75% capacity effective June 12 under the plan’s third phase.

But two weeks later, on June 26, after a spike in new cases and one of the highest positivity rates in the country, he issued an order shutting down bars, scaling back restaurants to 50%.

The state has given bars the option of reopening as restaurants, which requires that 50% of sales must come from things other than alcohol.

Brown owns The Backyard Bar and Grill on South 8th Street in Waco, which has reopened wioth a new license.

He also owns the Backyard Saloon on Austin Avenue and Brew and Chew off of La Salle Avenue and South 11th Street.

Both of those bars remain closed.

“A lot of people say just serve food (at those locations),” Brown said.

“Well it’s not that simple,” he said.

“It’s like telling a mechanic shop that all you have to do is just start selling clothing,” he says.

“It’s not that easy to switch over.”

This week Brown and other bar owners were hopeful Abbott might allow bars to reopen, but that announcement never came.

“We are not even being given the chance to show we can follow the rules,” Brown said.

“That’s all we want is a chance.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities looking for missing Texas infant

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities in East Texas are looking for a missing five-week-old infant reportedly abducted in Wells.

Health

COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in Central Texas including woman, 102

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Seven more Central Texas residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus have died including a 102-year-old woman, increasing the region’s death toll to more than 270 while the statewide toll rose to more than 14,700.

News

Death of Central Texas teenager investigated as a murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old Central Texas boy who died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive is his home as a murder.

News

Ex-Central Texas ex-deputies say leaders rewarded force with gift cards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two former employees of a Central Texas sheriff’s office say leaders rewarded officers with gift cards when they used force on the job.

Latest News

Our Town

Lorena: School doors locked temporarily while police search for stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena school doors were locked temporarily Friday while police searched for a stolen vehicle.

Health

Back-to-back Central Texas Ironman races canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A major event in October in Central Texas involving what would have been the first full and half Ironman races on the same weekend in the same venue in North America was canceled Friday.

News

Man, 77, struck, killed while pushing bicycle along busy local highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A 77-year-old man died Friday after he was struck as he pushed a bicycle along a busy local highway.

News

Man shot in the head dies at local hospital; photos of suspect released

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released surveillance images Friday of a man wanted in connection with what is now a murder investigation after the victim of a neighborhood shooting died at a local hospital.

News

'Something in the water’: Congressional delegation slams Fort Hood culture

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Members of two U.S. congressional committees were at Fort Hood Friday as part of a continuing investigation into the deaths of more than two-dozen of the post’s soldiers so far this year.

State

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a Texas school district are investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.