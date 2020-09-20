Another Fall Day Before Beta’s Rain Arrives Heading Into Monday

Another nice day is ahead as we start in the 50′s this morning. We’ll hit the mid 70′s by lunchtime before getting to highs in the low 80′s again late afternoon. Hazy skies will be seen again, but air quality won’t be an issue. Rain chances kick in after sunset, with the best chances late night heading into Monday. Beta will be approaching the coastline going through the day on Monday, and that’s why we’ll have scattered rain most of the day.

Rain chances will start to taper off after that, with only spotty showers remaining on Thursday. We can expect a few inches of rain from this system by the time it’s gone, so flooding may be an issue in some areas of Central Texas this week. After that, we dry out and warm back into the low 80′s next weekend.

