Advertisement

Another Fall Day Before Beta’s Rain Arrives Heading Into Monday

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another nice day is ahead as we start in the 50′s this morning.  We’ll hit the mid 70′s by lunchtime before getting to highs in the low 80′s again late afternoon.  Hazy skies will be seen again, but air quality won’t be an issue.  Rain chances kick in after sunset, with the best chances late night heading into Monday.  Beta will be approaching the coastline going through the day on Monday, and that’s why we’ll have scattered rain most of the day.

Rain chances will start to taper off after that, with only spotty showers remaining on Thursday.  We can expect a few inches of rain from this system by the time it’s gone, so flooding may be an issue in some areas of Central Texas this week.  After that, we dry out and warm back into the low 80′s next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Another Comfortable Day With Rain Chances From Beta Arriving Tonight

Updated: 12 hours ago
Another Comfortable Day With Rain Chances From Beta Arriving Tonight

7 Day Forecast

Fall-Like Weather Continues Before Rain From Beta Arrives

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

More Fall-Like Weather Sunday Before Rain From Beta Arrives

Updated: 12 hours ago
More Fall-Like Weather Sunday Before Rain From Beta Arrives

7 Day Forecast

Great Weather for Today but Tracking Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT

National

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Sally cleanup

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National Politics

Trump shifts on Puerto Rico, releases aid as election nears

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

Weather

Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters have run out of traditional names for the Atlantic hurricane season.

National

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms, using last Atlantic storm name in record time

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and “Wilfred” is the last name on the Hurricane Center’s list of storm names for the season.

7 Day Forecast

Beautiful Weather This Weekend But We’re Keeping an Eye on a System in The Gulf

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update