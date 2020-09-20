Area Police make several arrest Saturday with multiple charges

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Several individuals were booked into the McLennan County jail Saturday by Woodway Police officers for a range of charges including one with an outstanding warrant from McLennan County for engaging in organized crime , one for evading detention with a vehicle, possession of controlled substance and theft.

Woodway Police (WPSD) say, they located a suspicious vehicle in a Woodway business district occupied by two male subjects Saturday morning at 7:00 am. After investigating, police identified one of the individuals as "36 year old Jon-Michael Farr, "and determined that Farr had an “outstanding warrant from McLennan County for Engaging in Organized Crime.”

Police searched the car and discovered “receipts for sold catalytic converters, a window punch, bolt cutters, and a sawzall with extra blades which is commonly used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles.”

Saturday afternoon, Woodway Police (WPSD) made a traffic stop near the intersection of Hwy 84 and Hwy 6. When the officer approached the vehicle occupied by two individuals, the driver “23 year old Tyrique Wesley, drove away from the scene.”

After a police pursuit, the car stopped in the 5300 Block of Franklin Ave. Wesley was taken into custody for “Evading Detention with a Vehicle.” Police identified the passenger 21 year old Shalincya Darrough.

After Officers searched the vehicle they found a "Glock handgun and two extended magazines holding 90 rounds of ammunition and an “attachment for the gun which would make it shoulder-fired.” Other items officers recovered from the vehicle included, “several ecstasy pills, marijuana, and a scale.”

Both individuals in the car were arrested and placed in the McLennan County Jail. The driver of the car, Tyrique Wesley, was charged with “Evading, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 and Possession of Marijuana.” The passenger, Shalincya Darrough was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1, and Possession of Marijuana.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.