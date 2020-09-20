Advertisement

Biden to focus on health care in Supreme Court debate

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joe Biden is using the sudden Supreme Court vacancy to reinforce his argument that the upcoming election should be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s handling of health care and the coronavirus.

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg jolted the presidential campaign just six weeks before the election and as several states are already voting.

Trump has seized on the opportunity to nominate a new justice to motivate his most loyal voters.

Biden hopes to keep the focus on health care, which has proven to be a winning issue for Democrats during previous elections and could be even more resonant amid the pandemic.

