Central Texans honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at voter registration drive

Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dozens of people across Bell County honored her memory by registering to vote at a “voterpalooza” event Saturday.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dozens of people across Bell County honored her memory by registering to vote at a “voterpalooza” event Saturday.

The event was set up at seven different locations across Bell County including Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton and Temple.

Workers for the 2020 census were also in attendance along with the volunteers.

Organizers say they’ve seen an increase in people wanting to register with the presidential election this year and now the passing of Ginsburg.

“She fought very hard for everything, no just for women,” said Birgith Riley.

“She did great things and was just amazing. Hopefully we can find someone to fit her shoes.”

Ginsburg severd 27 years on the Supreme Court and was an architect for women’s rights during the 1970s and 80s.

As the nation and Central Texans mourn her passing, some say there’s a big responsibility to continue her legacy.

“We need to make sure people can get registered to vote,” said Pamela Cleveland.

“They have to be able to vote and make sure that vote is counted. She fought for our voices to be heard.”

One registered voter says Ginsburg’s legacy will be hard to replace.

“Her legacy is don’t back down,” said Marilyn Grable.

“Do the right thing and don’t fall for anything. Her legacy is obeying and interpreting the law and not bending to anyone’s prejudices.”

For those unable to register, they’re welcome to visit the Bell County elections office website.

