Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.

The Falcons were still up 15 in the fourth quarter before Dak Prescott got the Cowboys within two. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game.

C.J. Goodwin recovered the onside kick with 1:48 remaining and the Cowboys ran down the clock before the winning kick.

