Family holds balloon release in memory of murdered teen

Balloon release for Jervontrae Robinson
Balloon release for Jervontrae Robinson(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The family of Jervontrae Robinson held a balloon release event Saturday at Temple Lake Park to honor the memory of the 14-year-old.

Robinson was killed Monday after being shot in the chest, according to Killeen police. He was found unresponsive in a home in Killeen Monday and later died at a local hospital.

“My nephew had his whole life ahead of him and because of this tragedy because someone took his life from him we don’t know what he could have been," said Robinson’s aunt Kachel King. “He could have been anything.”

Police said they’ve questioned another child who was present when Robinson was shot.

Family and friends said Robinson was a cheerful child who loved being active and playing basketball. His former middle school basketball coach described him as a little guy with the heart of a giant.

More than 200 people attended the balloon release Saturday holding white balloons and wearing shirts that read “RIP Stink”- a nickname his family called him.

The crowd was filled with children--cousins and friends about he same age as Robinson. Some of them calling for an end to gun violence.

“There is no point in guns,” said 13-year old Jeremiah Davis who went to school with Robinson. “Just put them down.”

As the sun set over Temple Lake Park the group released the balloons into the sky.

