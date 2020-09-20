Local Police seeking person(s) “shooting paintballs at people and property”

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police department reported they have receiving several calls from residents in reference to an unknown subject(s) “shooting paintballs at people and property.”

Additionally, witnesses of the alleged paintball shootings say that “they (have seen) whoever is doing this to be operating a gray or dark gray Dodge Charger.”

Marlin Police are asking for your help to call and report any information you might have, stating that all information you share with them will be confidential.

