Advertisement

Local Police seeking person(s) “shooting paintballs at people and property”

Kentucky State Police Post 3 is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway (U.S. 231) and Halfway Halifax Road (KY 1332) in Allen County.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway (U.S. 231) and Halfway Halifax Road (KY 1332) in Allen County.(AP)
By STAFF
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police department reported they have receiving several calls from residents in reference to an unknown subject(s) “shooting paintballs at people and property.”

Additionally, witnesses of the alleged paintball shootings say that “they (have seen) whoever is doing this to be operating a gray or dark gray Dodge Charger.”

Marlin Police are asking for your help to call and report any information you might have, stating that all information you share with them will be confidential.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family holds balloon release in memory of murdered teen

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The family of Jervontrae Robinson held a balloon release event Saturday at Temple Lake Park to honor the memory of the 14-year-old.

News

Central Texans honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at voter registration drive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dozens of people across Bell County honored her memory by registering to vote at a “voterpalooza” event Saturday.

Our Town

Bartlett: Special breakfast given to veterans

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A group of Central Texas veterans got a sweet treat Saturday morning as the American Legion Post 183 held a free community breakfast.

News

'Something in the water’: Congressional delegation slams Fort Hood culture

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Members of two U.S. congressional committees were at Fort Hood Friday as part of a continuing investigation into the deaths of more than two-dozen of the post’s soldiers so far this year.

Latest News

News

Bars still can't reopen in Texas

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

National Recovery Month spotlights increase in substance abuse relapse

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Justin Earley
Many people with addiction issues are struggling to stay sober amid the COVID19 pandemic.

News

Waco: Bar owners upset over governor’s decision to keep bars closed

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Local bar owners aren’t happy with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to keep bars closed while allowing restaurants and other businesses to operate at 75% capacity.

News

Authorities looking for missing Texas infant

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
Authorities in East Texas are looking for a missing five-week-old infant reportedly abducted in Wells.

Health

COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in Central Texas including woman, 102

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Seven more Central Texas residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus have died including a 102-year-old woman, increasing the region’s death toll to more than 270 while the statewide toll rose to more than 14,700.

News

Death of Central Texas teenager investigated as a murder

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old Central Texas boy who died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive is his home as a murder.