Waco: Church Under the Bridge celebrates 28th anniversary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The beloved Central Texas “Church Under the Bridge” celebrated their 28th anniversary by holding a special service Sunday morning followed by a free lunch and voter registration drive.

The church normally holds an annual walk for the homeless, but due to COVID-19, the walk had to be cancelled.

Even so, the church partnered with Mission Waco to provide more than 30 shoes to the homeless.

Pastor Jimmy Dorrell says even in the midst of COVID-19, it’s important to give back and to worship.

“We’re open for everybody, no matter what background you have,” he said.

“We have ex-offenders and we also have Baylor students. We’re here to celebrate God and be great stewards of all those graces he gives us.”

Despite the negative impacts of COVID-19, Dorell says the church is happy to worship and still make contributions to the community and those in need.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.