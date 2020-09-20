Waco: Prayer rally held for local law enforcement

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Republican party of McLennan County and dozens of Central Texans gathered for a prayer rally in support of local law enforcement Sunday.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and many other officers say they were flattered to receive support and praise.

“Without their love and support, we couldn’t do half the job that we do,” he said.

Organizers like county Republican party Chairman Bradford Holland say the goal was to share how local police continue to do their due diligence in protecting the community.

“We’re trying to hear from them and hear the words of support for our police,” he said.

“We want to hear and share the good because there’s a lot of good out there.”

From politicians to pastors, people told stories of how police officers saved their lives.

Pastor Patrick Riley shared his experience of being saved by police after someone tried to break into his own home.

“It seemed like it was taking a long time until, all of a sudden, I heard ‘Get down! Get down right now!’,” he said.

“You wanna talk about a relief!”

Relief the sheriff hopes to provide all citizens. While tensions are still high around the nation following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, McNamara says what’s most important is that the wrongful actions of a few do not reflect poorly on all.

“Law enforcement puts their badge and gun on every day to save lives, not take lives,” he said.

“Our goal is to protect and serve our citizens."

