Alicia Keys will do residence on ’Late Late Show”

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alicia Keys will perform tonight through Thursday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

She will sing one song each night from her just-released album, “Alicia.”

She will perform in Los Angeles for an audience watching from their cars. Keys will also appear in studio segments throughout the week.

She had been a guest host on the show last December.

