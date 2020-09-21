Advertisement

Alicia Keys will do residence on ’Late Late Show”

Alicia Keys will perform tonight through Thursday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alicia Keys will perform tonight through Thursday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

She will sing one song each night from her just-released album, “Alicia.”

She will perform in Los Angeles for an audience watching from their cars. Keys will also appear in studio segments throughout the week.

She had been a guest host on the show last December.

