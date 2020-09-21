Amber Alert remains in effect for missing Texas infant

WELLS, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert remained in effect Monday for a missing East Texas infant.

One-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Old Forest road in Wells, southwest of Nacogdoches.

The infant weighs 9 pounds, is 22 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a diaper.

No further details have been released.

