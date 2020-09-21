Authorities looking for missing Texas teenager

BAYOU VISTA, Texas (KWTX) - A Clear Alert was issued late Sunday night for a 19-year-old from the Galveston area.

The alert was issued Sunday at 11:30 p.m. by the Bayou Vista Police Department.

Grace Elizabeth Townley is 5′8″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in Bayou Vista.

Police said she may be with 35-year-old Ronald Thompson Jr.

He’s 6 feet tall, 145 pounds, has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bayou Vista Police Department.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.