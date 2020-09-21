Advertisement

Fallen skydiver hospitalized

A skydiver who fell in Salado has been flown to a local hospital.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A skydiver who fell in Salado has been flown to a local hospital.

According to Salado VFD, it happened before 1 p.m. in the area of 15000 Interstate 35.

Firefighters say when they arrived, the skydiver was lying face-down in the ground, but they were conscious, breathing and complaining of back pain.

A helicopter transported the skydiver to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

