Fallen skydiver hospitalized

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A skydiver who fell in Salado has been flown to a local hospital.

According to Salado VFD, it happened before 1 p.m. in the area of 15000 Interstate 35.

Firefighters say when they arrived, the skydiver was lying face-down in the ground, but they were conscious, breathing and complaining of back pain.

A helicopter transported the skydiver to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.